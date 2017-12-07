Bain gets 87 percent of Japan's Asatsu-DK in tender offer: filing

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital has garnered 87 percent of Japanese advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc’s (ADK) (9747.T) shares in a tender offer that closed on Wednesday after a months-long dispute with ADK’s top shareholder.

Bain completed the tender offer of ADK, Japan’s third-biggest ad agency, at 3,660 yen ($32.55) each, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. It had been seeking more than half of ADK to take it private in a 152 billion yen ($1.35 billion) deal announced in October.

Britain’s WPP (WPP.L), the world’s biggest advertising group and ADK’s largest shareholder with a 25 percent stake, had initially tried to block Bain’s tender offer, which it said undervalued the company. But it reversed its position last month after agreeing plans to reinvest in ADK at a later date. Bain’s final offer price was unchanged from the original.

ADK and WPP had formed a business alliance in 1998 to jointly cultivate clients and set up ventures. But with synergies failing to materialize, ADK sought to end its ties with WPP to restructure and focus more on fast-growing areas such as mobile video advertising in a new partnership with Bain.

Other ADK shareholders, such as London-based fund manager Silchester International and Hong Kong-based activist hedge fund Oasis Management Company, also had said Bain’s offer was too low. The three shareholders represented at least 42 percent of ADK.

Expectations that Bain would raise its offer price drove ADK’s stock to as high as 3,980 yen, a year-high, versus 3,170 yen on the day the bid was made. ADK shares ended morning trade at 3,660 yen on Thursday.

Like other advertising markets, Japan is undergoing a rapid transformation as money moves from traditional media outlets to digital. The industry is largely controlled by Dentsu and Hakuhodo DY Holdings, with ADK a distant third.

($1 = 112.4300 yen)