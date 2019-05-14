Italy's Ascopiave to select bids for assets on sale in 3-4 weeks

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian utility Ascopiave has received a series of non-binding bids for assets it has put up for sale and will select the best bids in 3-4 weeks, the company’s chairman said.

“The offers are very satisfying”, Nicola Cecconato said in a conference call.

Ascopiave, one of Italy’s biggest gas utilities, is looking to sell a majority stake of a portfolio of more than 700,000 clients as it seeks to focus on its gas distribution network business in the north east of Italy.