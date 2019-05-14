Deals
May 14, 2019 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Ascopiave to select bids for assets on sale in 3-4 weeks

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian utility Ascopiave has received a series of non-binding bids for assets it has put up for sale and will select the best bids in 3-4 weeks, the company’s chairman said.

“The offers are very satisfying”, Nicola Cecconato said in a conference call.

Ascopiave, one of Italy’s biggest gas utilities, is looking to sell a majority stake of a portfolio of more than 700,000 clients as it seeks to focus on its gas distribution network business in the north east of Italy.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below