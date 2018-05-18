UK competition regulator seeks comment on Sainsbury's/Asda deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator on Friday invited all interested parties in the proposed deal to combine Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) with Walmart’s (WMT.N) Asda to comment on the impact it could have.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past branches of ASDA and Sainsbury's in Stockport, Britain April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), as part of its usual process, said the invitation to comment was the first part of its information-gathering process, in advance of a formal investigation starting.

Interested parties have until June 4 to respond.

Last month’s 7.3 billion pounds ($9.87 billion) cash and shares deal will see Sainsbury’s combine with Asda to overtake Tesco (TSCO.L) as Britain’s biggest supermarket group.