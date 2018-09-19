Britain refers Sainsbury's-Asda merger to in-depth review

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) 7.3 billion-pound takeover of Asda (WMT.N) would be referred to an in-depth review because their stores overlapped in hundreds of local areas.

FILE PHOTO: A worker pushes shopping trolleys at an Asda store in west London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday that shoppers could face higher prices or a worse quality of service in places where both chains had shops.

It said it also needed to investigate whether a combination of the country’s second and third biggest supermarkets would have increased buying power over suppliers.