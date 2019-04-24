Sainsbury, Asda 'very unlikely' to appeal UK regulator's verdict: FT

FILE PHOTO: Shopping bags from Asda and Sainsbury's are seen in Manchester, Britain April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/illustration

(Reuters) - Sainsbury’s and Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Walmart, are “very unlikely” to appeal against the verdict of Britain’s regulator on their proposed merger, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

A person with knowledge of the situation told the FT: “An appeal is still an option, but I would regard it as very unlikely.”

Britain’s competition regulator will publish its final report on Sainsbury’s proposed 7.3 billion pound ($9.43 billion) takeover of rival Asda on Thursday, with analysts and competition lawyers seeing little chance of the deal proceeding.

Sainsbury and Asda were not immediately available for comment.