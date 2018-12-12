Sainsbury's and Asda appeal for more time for merger probe

FILE PHOTO: Shopping bags from Asda and Sainsbury's are seen in Manchester, Britain April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) and Asda (WMT.N), the two British supermarkets that are trying to merge, said they wanted more time to provide and consider all the evidence in the competition investigation into the deal.

The two companies said the current timetable did not give them, or the Competition and Markets Authority, sufficient time given the unprecedented scale and complexity of the case.

They said they would lodge an application with the Competition Appeal Tribunal later on Wednesday for a Judicial Review investigation into their proposed merger.