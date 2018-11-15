Ahead of Sainsbury's takeover Asda sales rise for sixth straight quarter

FILE PHOTO: A worker pushes shopping trolleys at an Asda store in west London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket chain Asda, owned by Walmart (WMT.N), reported a sixth straight quarter of underlying sales growth on Thursday, boosted by strong sales of own label products.

Asda agreed in April to a 7.3 billion pound ($9.4 billion) cash and shares takeover by Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) - a combination that could overtake Tesco (TSCO.L) as Britain’s biggest supermarket group if it is approved by the competition regulator.

Like-for-like sales rose 2.0 percent in its fiscal third quarter to Sept. 30, Asda said. That compares to a rise of 0.4 percent in the previous quarter, or a 2.6 percent increase adjusted for Easter.

Asda cautioned that its gross profit rate declined, reflecting price cuts in a highly competitive grocery market.

“We were pleased to welcome an additional 115,000 customers through our doors and outperform the market for the second quarter running,” said Chief Executive Roger Burnley.

The deal with Sainsbury’s is being examined by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which said last month it expected to issue provisional findings early next year.

