Ahead of takeover, Asda sees sales rise for fourth straight quarter

LONDON (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart (WMT.N) that is set to be acquired by Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L), on Thursday reported a fourth straight quarter of underlying sales growth, showing a recovery under new management is gaining momentum.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past branches of ASDA and Sainsbury's in Stockport, Britain April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Asda, the UK’s third largest grocer after Sainsbury’s and market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.4 percent in its fiscal first quarter.

That compared to a 0.5 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Asda said it benefited from the earlier timing of Easter this year but also highlighted an improving performance from its own-brand products and from online grocery. Its gross profit rate decreased versus last year, partly reflecting price reductions.

Adjusting for Easter, which fell within the first quarter of 2018, like-for-like sales grew 1.0 percent.

Last month Sainsbury’s and Walmart agreed a 7.3 billion pounds ($9.9 billion) cash and shares deal that will see Sainsbury’s combine with Asda to overtake Tesco as Britain’s biggest supermarket group.

Sainsbury’s and Asda aim to generate buying power and savings to better compete with fast-growing discounters, Aldi and Lidl, a bigger Tesco after its 4 billion pounds purchase of wholesaler Booker, and the rise of online shopping, particularly the march of Amazon (AMZN.O).

Asda’s improved performance reflects moves by Chief Executive Roger Burnley to re-establish Asda’s competitiveness by lowering prices, improving the availability and quality of own label grocery and fresh food and making its stores more attractive to shoppers.

Burnley succeeded Walmart veteran Sean Clarke as CEO in January with full knowledge the deal with Sainsbury’s was on the cards. He had re-joined Asda in 2016 as chief operations officer after a decade at Sainsbury’s.

If the deal goes through both the Sainsbury’s and Asda brands will be maintained, with Burnley continuing to lead Asda. However, it faces major regulatory scrutiny.