LONDON (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart (WMT.N) that has agreed to be taken over by rival Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L), has proposed the closure of a home shopping center in London, putting 261 jobs at risk, it said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside a branch of ASDA in Altrincham, Britain April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The group said it has entered into a consultation with staff at the facility in Enfield, north London.