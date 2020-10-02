Walmart expects UK regulator to consider Asda disposal

FILE PHOTO: A shopper is seen without a mask after leaving a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of Walmart's WMT.N international arm said the group expected Britain's competition regulator to examine the sale of its Asda supermarket chain to the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital.

“We fully expect the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) to take a look at this and we’ll work with them at every step of the way,” Judith McKenna, President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart International told Reuters on Friday.

“We know they look at every single deal that crosses their desk differently, so we’ll provide them with everything that they need,” she said.

Last year the CMA blocked Walmart's attempt to sell Asda to rival Sainsbury's SBRY.L for 7.3 billion pounds ($9.45 billion).

($1 = 0.7726 pounds)