FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese foreign minister says he pressed North Korea to follow U.N. resolutions
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 6, 2017 / 5:41 AM / in 2 months

Chinese foreign minister says he pressed North Korea to follow U.N. resolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People's Republic of China Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) is escorted by Zhao Jianhua, Chinese ambassador to the Philippines, upon arrival at the international airport in Pasay city to attend the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting, metro Manila, Philippines August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he urged his North Korean counterpart to abide by United Nations resolutions when the two met on Sunday, and pressed South Korea and the United States to ensure that they take no provocative actions.

Wang met Ri Yong Ho in Manila a day after the United Nations Security Council agreed tough sanctions on Pyongyang over its recent missile tests. [L1N1KR0FT]

The pair greeted each other warmly before the meeting. Wang declined to say what Ri had told him during their meeting.

Reporting by Joseph Campbell and Christian Shepherd; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.