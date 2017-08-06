China says six-party talks resumption not easy, but in the right direction

MANILA (Reuters) - China's foreign minister said on Sunday it would be not be easy to restart six-party talks about North Korea's nuclear program and missile tests, but dialogue was necessary and all sides should work towards that goal.

Wang Yi, who met his North Korean counterpart earlier, was speaking to reporters during a meeting of regional foreign ministers in Manila. He voiced his support for the latest U.N. sanctions, but pressed for those measures to be accompanied by talks among the major nations involved.

The stalled six-party talks involved South Korea, North Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Japan, all of which are represented at the Manila meeting.