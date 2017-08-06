FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., South Korea foreign ministers say U.N. sanctions on North Korea 'good outcome'
#World News
August 6, 2017 / 5:01 AM / in 5 days

U.S., South Korea foreign ministers say U.N. sanctions on North Korea 'good outcome'

1 Min Read

File Photo - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a press conference after talks with Chinese diplomatic and defense chiefs at the State Department in Washington, U.S. June 21, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

MANILA (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of the United States and South Korea on Sunday described new sanctions placed on North Korea by the United Nations Security Council as a good outcome in efforts to press Pyongyang to end its nuclear program and missile tests.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung Wha on the sidelines of a regional security meeting in Manila.

Prior to starting the meeting, which was closed to the media, Tillerson described the passing of the resolution as "a good outcome" and Kang, sitting opposite him, added that "it was a very, very good outcome."

Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Martin Petty; Editingby Bill Tarrant

