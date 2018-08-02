China calls for peace mechanism for Korean peninsula

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China on Thursday called for a push to establish a peace mechanism for the Korean peninsula as well as denuclearization.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he hoped the United States and North Korea - who agreed at a summit in June to end a nuclear standoff - would maintain contact and resolve each other’s concerns to have success in their talks.
China, along with North Korea and the United States, is a signatory to the armistice that ended fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. No peace treaty has been signed.
“We should, at the same time as realizing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, push forward with establishing a peace mechanism for the peninsula. These two have mutual influence on each other,” Wang said in Singapore.
Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Nick Macfie