China's Wang says response to U.S. trade measures necessary, legitimate

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Saturday the response by Beijing to U.S. trade measures were necessary and legitimate, a day after announcing retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks as he attends a bilateral meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Speaking on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian conference also attended by the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Wang also said the United States was putting military pressure on countries in the region, including China.