August 4, 2018 / 6:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Wang says response to U.S. trade measures necessary, legitimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Saturday the response by Beijing to U.S. trade measures were necessary and legitimate, a day after announcing retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks as he attends a bilateral meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Speaking on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian conference also attended by the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Wang also said the United States was putting military pressure on countries in the region, including China.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd, writing by Jack Kim

