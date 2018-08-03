FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

China says willing to resolve differences with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Friday that cooperation between China and the United States is the only right choice and China is willing to resolve differences on a principle of equal footing.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks to reporters after a bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Wang, speaking to reporters after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of a regional summit in Singapore, said the two of them did not speak too specifically on trade issues.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

