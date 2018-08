SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s top diplomat, State Councilor Wang Yi, said on Friday that he hopes North Korea-U.S. talks continue to move forward toward results and peace.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks as he attends a bilateral meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Wang, who is also China’s foreign minister, said on the sidelines of a regional forum in Singapore that he hopes the United States can respond to North Korea’s legitimate requests.