World News
November 4, 2019 / 7:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says U.S. should not 'gesticulate' about South China Sea issue

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the United States should not “gesticulate” about the South China Sea issue.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

A U.S. envoy denounced Chinese “intimidation” in the South China Sea at a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders on Monday and invited them to a special summit in Washington on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard, writing by Lusha Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar

