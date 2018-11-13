World News
November 13, 2018 / 3:49 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Chinese Premier Li says hopes for South China Sea code in three years

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a joint news conference with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that Beijing hoped a consultation with Southeast Asian nations on a code of conduct in the disputed South China Sea would be completed in three years, and that such an deal would be conducive for free trade.

In his remarks in a speech delivered in Singapore, he also said he hoped to finalize a major trade pact with 15 other countries called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in 2019.

Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.