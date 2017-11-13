Human rights, killings not addressed in Duterte-Trump talks: spokesman

MANILA (Reuters) - The issue of human rights and alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines was not discussed during a meeting on Monday between U.S. President Donald Trump and counterpart Rodrigo Duterte, a Philippine spokesman said.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Harry Roque, Duterte’s spokesman, told a news conference Duterte had explained his anti-drugs policy at length to Trump, who “seemed to be appreciative of his efforts”.

Roque described the relationship between Trump and Duterte as “warm, friendly and candid” and said they shared similar feelings about former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Roque also said the plight of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims was discussed between leaders of ASEAN and that Myanmar responded.