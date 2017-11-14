FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines president says China agrees to work on South China Sea code
November 14, 2017 / 2:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Philippines president says China agrees to work on South China Sea code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday China had “graciously” agreed at a summit of Asian nations to start negotiations towards a code of conduct in the South China Sea, and would abide by whatever was decided.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte participates in the opening session of the 15th ASEAN-India Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, Philippines, November 14 2017. Reuters/Ezra Acayan/Pool

Duterte said China had also agreed that access to waterways and airspace in the South China Sea would be “unbridled” and “unfettered”.

He also said North Korea’s missile tests were a concern to every leader at the Manila summit meetings and people should pray that there was no conflict on the Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang, he said, was “toying” with bombs.

Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

