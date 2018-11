FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Larnaca airport, Cyprus November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday his country would work with China towards a free trade deal.

He was speaking in Singapore where he attended an Asia-Pacific summit.

Trudeau visited Beijing last December but the two sides failed to agree on the launch of talks on a free trade treaty.