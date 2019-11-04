Trump committed to Asia, says U.S. commerce secretary Ross

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Athens, Greece September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is “fully committed” to Asia, his commerce secretary said on Monday at a regional forum attended by a U.S. delegation smaller than previous years.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross spoke at a business forum, part of the annual leaders’ summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“The Trump administration is extremely engaged and fully committed to this region,” Ross said.

“We will continue to negotiate trade deals with countries in this region.”