National security adviser O'Brien to represent U.S. at Asia meetings

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien takes off his a face mask during a meeting at Sao Paulo's Industries Federation President in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien will represent the United States at back-to-back virtual summits with Asian countries this weekend, the White House said on Friday.

O’Brien will lead the U.S. delegation in talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday evening U.S. time, or Saturday morning in Asia.

He will participate in a broader East Asia Summit on Sunday when 15 Asia-Pacific economies - excluding the United States - are expected to sign a China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.