January 16, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Aselsan signs long-range defense system deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish defense electronics company Aselsan said on Tuesday it had signed, along with Roketsan, TUBITAK SAGE business partnership, an accord for a national long-range defense system project for defense industries undersecretariat.

It said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that Aselsan’s share under the agreement was 869 million lira ($227 million) and 279.3 million euros ($342 million) and that the deliveries will be completed in 2021.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun

