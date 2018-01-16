Turkey's Aselsan signs long-range defense system deal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish defense electronics company Aselsan said on Tuesday it had signed, along with Roketsan, TUBITAK SAGE business partnership, an accord for a national long-range defense system project for defense industries undersecretariat.

It said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that Aselsan’s share under the agreement was 869 million lira ($227 million) and 279.3 million euros ($342 million) and that the deliveries will be completed in 2021.