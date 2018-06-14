FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 14, 2018 / 7:20 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Construction company CRH agrees to conditions to acquire Ash Grove

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Construction company CRH Plc (CRH.I) agreed to divest facilities in three states in order to win U.S. antitrust approval to buy Ash Grove Cement Co, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

Already North America’s biggest maker of concrete products and second largest supplier of aggregate materials for construction, CRH said in September it would buy Ash Grove for $3.5 billion.

    To win antitrust approval for the deal, CRH agreed to sell a cement plant and quarry in Montana, sand and gravel pits in Nebraska and four facilities in Kansas - two limestone quarries and two asphalt plants.

    Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.