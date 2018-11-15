Deals
November 15, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ashland Global to sell composites business for $1.1 billion

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chemicals maker Ineos Enterprises said on Thursday it will buy Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s (ASH.N) composites unit for $1.1 billion, chiefly for its resin business.

Ashland said the divestiture was a part of its plans to focus on specialty chemicals.

Ineos said the deal was expected to be completed in the first half of next year. (bit.ly/2B9uUjs)

British specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) held unsuccessful talks with Ashland about a possible merger, Reuters had reported in February.

Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.