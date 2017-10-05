FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private-equity firm invests $15 million into oilfield tools venture
October 5, 2017 / 4:26 PM / 15 days ago

Private-equity firm invests $15 million into oilfield tools venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - EV Private Equity said on Thursday it had invested $15 million in Ashmin, the first private-equity investment in the Texas-based developer of drilling motors and well completion tools for oil companies.

The funds will help expand Ashmin’s management and sales efforts and its Workover Solutions business unit, which rents tools to drillers and oil services companies, said EV Investment Director Espen Strom. The Norwegian-U.S. private equity firm will take seats on the company’s board.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
