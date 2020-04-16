Ashmore AUM plunge as investors shun emerging markets amid coronavirus selloff

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused money manager Ashmore (ASHM.L) on Thursday posted a 22% plunge in assets under management, slammed by an $18 billion loss on its investments after a coronavirus-led selloff rocked financial markets last month.

Faced with a combination of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price shock, investors have fled emerging market assets en masse this year, with Morningstar data showing the shock has wiped billions of dollars of value from some funds.

The Ashmore SICAV Emerging Markets Short Duration Fund was the laggard among emerging market debt funds with net returns down 34% in the year to date to the end of March, Morningstar’s data showed. The value of the fund shrank to $2.6 billion, down from $6.5 billion at the end of January.

Almost a third of the fund is invested in Argentina, Ecuador and Lebanon, which are in talks with creditors on overhauling their debt after financial stress.

Also among the worst performers were the H20 Multi Emerging Debt fund — Ashmore’s Emerging Market Short Duration fund — IVO’s Fixed Income, and MainFirst’s Emerging Markets Credit Opportunities fund, with negative net returns ranging from 31% to 27% up to the end of March, according to the data.

Ashmore’s two funds and the MainFirst fund saw combined net investor outflows of $411.3 million during February, the data showed.

Posting its results, Ashmore said AUM dropped to $76.8 billion at the end of March from $98.4 billion on Dec. 31, while net outflows amounted to $3.6 billion.

“Investment performance was negative in all investment themes as a result of the sharp, severe fall in global markets from mid-February,” the London-listed investor said.

Corporate debt and equities took the biggest hits, with net outflows of 39% and 33% respectively, followed by multi-asset strategies which saw net outflows of 25%.

The sell-off has weakened performance against benchmarks over one and three years but comparisons remain good over five years, the company said, adding that it was now seeing some of the “most attractive valuations” since the 2008 financial crisis.

“External debt is trading in excess of 600 basis points over the U.S. Treasury curve, more than twice its normal level, while equities are trading at 1.1 x book value, the same level as seen in the financial crisis,” Ashmore said.

Ashmore said it had a “strong, liquid balance sheet” with no debt and more than 700 million pounds of financial resources, including more than 400 million pounds of cash, at March 31.

Among emerging market equities, Morningstar’s data showed two Indonesia-focused funds managed by Daiwa Asset Management were the worst performers, with year to date net returns of minus 46% up to March 31. Another Indonesia fund, run by Amundi, Pictet Asset Management’s PGSF Global Growing Market, and Fiera Capital’s Magna New Frontiers were the other laggards, with returns down between 42 and 40%.