a month ago
Factbox: Floods, reef loss and migration: Asia's future on a hotter planet
#Big Story 10
July 14, 2017 / 9:17 AM / a month ago

Factbox: Floods, reef loss and migration: Asia's future on a hotter planet

Thin Lei Win

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) outlines the dramatic changes Asia-Pacific nations would face if measures to curb climate change and adapt to its effects are too slow and unambitious to keep global warming within agreed limits.

If the world carries on emitting greenhouse gases as now, and international cooperation to limit climate change fails, average temperatures will rise by over 4 degrees Celsius (4C) compared with preindustrial times by the end of the century, the report warned.

Here are some of the potential impacts it projects:

Sources: ADB, PIK, World Health Organization

Reporting by Thin Lei Win, editing by Megan Rowling; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women’s rights, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org

