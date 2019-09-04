Commodities
September 4, 2019 / 10:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cash premium for Singapore high-sulfur fuel oil climbs to record high

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The cash premium for cargoes of 380-centistoke (cst) high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) in Singapore rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday and hit a record high, according to Reuters data.

HSFO cash differentials have got a boost in recent weeks, due to firmer demand and limited supplies.

The cash premium for 380-cst HSFO surged to $41.01 per tonne above Singapore quotes on Wednesday, up from the previous high of $40.27 per tonne on Tuesday.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below