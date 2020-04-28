Chinese coking coal hits four-month low on slow demand

FILE PHOTO: A worker inspects a conveyor belt carrying coal at a coal coking plant in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China January 31, 2018. Picture taken January 31, 2018. REUTERS/William Hong

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal futures fell on Tuesday to a more than four-month low in response to weak demand from plants with high inventories of steel products and as traders lowered prices because of cheaper imports.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, fell by as much as 5.0% to 1,028 yuan ($145.04) a tonne, the lowest since Dec. 26, 2019. The contract closed down 4.3% to 1,036 yuan per tonne.

“Demand for the steelmaking ingredient is very soft as coke inventories are high, so are stockpiles of finished steel products,” a Shandong-based trader said, asking not to be named.

He said customs clearance has been slow and traders do not want to take more imports given the weak market.

Since prices of coking coal imports, around 1,000-1,100 yuan a tonne, are lower than futures rates, traders are revising down futures prices, the trader said.

Coke futures followed the plunge, ending down 3.9% at 1,639 yuan a tonne, the lowest level since Nov.15.

Benchmark iron ore futures fell 1.7% to 595 yuan a tonne.