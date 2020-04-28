Chinese coking coal tumbles to four-month low on sluggish demand, lower import prices

FILE PHOTO: A worker inspects a conveyor belt carrying coal at a coal coking plant in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China January 31, 2018. Picture taken January 31, 2018. REUTERS/William Hong

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal futures plunged on Tuesday to a more than four-month low because of weak demand from plants amid high inventories of steel products, while traders lowered prices on falling imports costs.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, fell as much as 5.0% to 1,028 yuan ($145.04) a tonne, the lowest since Dec. 26, 2019. The contract was down 4.1% at 1,038 yuan per tonne by 0330 GMT.

“Demand of the steelmaking ingredient is very soft as coke inventories are high, so are stockpiles of finished steel products,” said a Shandong-based trader, who requested not to be named.

He added that customs clearance has been slow recently and traders do not want to take more imports given the weak market.

Since recent prices of coking coal imports, around 1,000-1,100 yuan a tonne, are lower than futures rates, traders are revising down futures prices of the steelmaking ingredient, the trader said.

Coke futures also traded lower, dropping 3.4% to 1,647 yuan a tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures fell 1.2% to 598 yuan a tonne.