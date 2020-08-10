Dalian iron ore extends decline as China-U.S. rift deepens

BEIJING (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in China dropped for the second straight session on Monday, dented by intensifying tensions between China and the United States, though analysts expect demand for the steelmaking ingredient to remain resilient.

FILE PHOTO: Piles of imported iron ore are seen at a port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

The most active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, dropped 1.2% to 889 yuan ($127.58) per tonne by 0215 GMT. The contract fell as much as 2.2% earlier in the session.

“The drop in prices should be driven by macro sentiment such as China-U.S. relations, which could hurt some steel-related exports,” said Cai Biyu, analyst with GF Futures, adding that fundamentals for iron ore are still stable.

Spot prices for iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China was unchanged from previous trading day at $118.5 per tonne on Friday.

Demand for five main steel products in China recovered last week to levels seen in mid-June, before the rainy season that slowed construction activities, according to Reuters calculations based on output and inventory data compiled by Mysteel consultancy.

The producer price index in China in July fell 2.4% from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, slowing from the previous month helped by recovering industrial activity. But PPI rose 0.4% from a month earlier.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian coking coal fell 0.8% to 1,211 yuan a tonne and coke was down 0.7% at 2,053 yuan a tonne.

* Steel rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, dropped 0.7% and hot-rolled coils edged 0.4% lower.

* Shanghai stainless steel fell 2.1% to 14,140 yuan a tonne.