Dalian iron ore futures jump on restocking demand, U.S.-Iran tensions

BEIJING (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in China surged on Wednesday, rising as much as 2.9% in morning session, on hopes of strong restocking demand from mills ahead of local holidays.

The most active May contract for iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 2.7% to 684 yuan ($98.43) per ton as of 0245 GMT, maintaining the robust trend after jumping to 685 yuan per ton earlier.

“Steel mills in south and east China are restocking actively before the upcoming Spring Festival holiday... but inventories at northern mills are still at relatively low level,” Tianfeng Futures wrote in a note.

The futures house expects steel firms in northern China to replenish at least another 1.95 million tonnes of iron ore before holiday.

Meanwhile, the escalating tensions in the Middle East may also weigh on prices for the steelmaking ingredient.

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in early hours on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. [nL1N29D006]

Market does not expect any big impact on iron ore supply due to limited output in that area.

“But the Middle East tension will affect oil prices, which may increase freight of iron ore shipments,” a Shanghai-based trader said.

Other steel producing raw materials also gained, with Dalian coking coal rising 1.5% to 1,207 yuan per ton and Dalian coke up 2.0% at 1,922 yuan per ton.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for May 2020 delivery, increased 1.3% to 3,617 yuan per ton.

* Hot-rolled coil, used in cars and home appliances, jumped 1.7% to 3,647 yuan per ton.

* Shanghai stainless steel futures, with front-month February contract, gained 0.4% at 14,200 yuan per ton.

* Oil prices jumped to their highest in months on Wednesday after Iran attacked American forces in Iraq, raising a spiraling conflict and disrupted oil supplies. [nL4N29D0B2]

* China will do more to help small and medium firms get funding, the state council’s financial stability committee said after a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday. [nL4N29D0B2]