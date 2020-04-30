Dalian iron ore futures rise as China's factory activity expands

BEIJING (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China rose on Thursday and were on course to report a weekly gain, as hopes rose for better demand after the country reported a second straight month of expansion in manufacturing activity.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 50.8 in April, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said, as more businesses resumed work, although lockdowns and sliding global demand could hamper its economic recovery.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 2.4% to 609 yuan ($86.24) by 0215 GMT. For the week, it is set to rise 0.3%. Mainland China will have public holidays between May 1 and May 5.

Prices were also supported by restocking demand ahead of Beijing resuming highway tolls from May 6, which will increase logistics costs.

“The exemption of highway tolls currently can reduce costs of iron ore transportation by 0.1-0.073 yuan per tonne in each kilometre,” Tianfeng Futures wrote in a note, adding that volumes evacuated from ports may slump after the resumption.

Dalian coking coal rose 2.5% to 1,065 yuan per tonne and coke futures gained 2.1% to 1,687 yuan a tonne.