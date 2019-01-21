Dalian iron ore rises to fresh high since March 2018

MANILA (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures rose more than 3 percent on Monday to their highest levels since early March as demand picked up while steel inventories fell in China, and amid optimism over the progress in the U.S.-Sino trade talks.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works at the production line of a Dongbei Special Steel factory in Dalian, Liaoning province, China October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

China’s crude steel output in December was at its lowest since March last year, but the 2018 output was at a record high, the country’s statistics bureau said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday there has been progress toward a trade deal with China, although he denied that he was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports.

The most traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was at 533 yuan ($78.53) a tonne as of 0211 GMT, after rising as much as 3.2 percent to 538 yuan.

Steel futures also rose, supporting iron ore prices, with rebar at its highest level in more than two months.

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was at 3,638 yuan a tonne, up 1.2 percent, after rising as much as 2.2 percent earlier in the day to 3,675 yuan. Hot rolled coil edged up 0.5 percent to 3,510 yuan.

“Our sintering data analytics model is seeing a pick up in utilization (of iron ore) over the last two weeks,” said Darren Toh, a data scientist with Singapore-based steel and iron ore data analytics company Tivlon Technologies.

Iron ore utilization is expected to continue inching up over the next 10 weeks in China, he said, “as steel mills focus to buy more sinter ore for their raw material feed.”

The increase comes as anti-pollution restrictions in China are expected to be relaxed in the first half of the year, he said.

China is expected to report on Monday that economic growth cooled to its slowest in 28 years in 2018 amid weakening domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs, adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more support measures to avert a sharper slowdown.

Prices of other steel-making ingredients, however, were lower, with coking coal down 1.1 percent at 1,223 yuan a tonne as of 0150 GMT and coke edging 0.4 percent lower at 2,046 yuan.

Spot iron ore for delivery to China edged up 0.7 percent at $75.60 a tonne on Friday, according to SteelHome consultancy.