December 18, 2019 / 10:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PetroChina offers lowest price in Pakistan LNG February cargo tender

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen in silhouetted near a liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tank at PetroChina's receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON (Reuters) - PetroChina International Singapore has offered the lowest price for a liquified natural gas (LNG) cargo in a Pakistan LNG tender for February delivery, a document on the Pakistani company’s website showed on Wednesday.

PetroChina’s offer was at 8.59% of Brent crude oil prices. Other offers came from commodity traders Gunvor, Trafigura and SOCAR Trading, with prices ranging from 8.68% to 9.77%.

Pakistan LNG was seeking a cargo for delivery on Feb. 16-17 2020.

Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova, editing by Louise Heavens

