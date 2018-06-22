FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 6:36 AM / in an hour

BP, Itochu to join Platts LNG pricing process in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

**Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts said on Friday that BP and Itochu Corp would join the price assessment process for Asia liquefied natural gas (LNG)

**Platts has reviewed the companies and will consider information from them when assessing the Asia Japan Korea Marker (JKM) LNG physical price, the agency said in subscriber notes published on its website

**Platts received its first transparent LNG price bid from Trafigura last week, one of four entities from three companies that are participating in its LNG pricing process

**Platts’ JKM LNG price assessments is increasingly being seen as a benchmark for spot LNG in Asia

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
