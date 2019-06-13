Factbox: Safe havens emerge in China, South Asia as recession risks grow

HONG KONG/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fears of a global recession are on the rise as the U.S.-China trade war re-escalated in May, sending investors to the safety of U.S Treasuries, the Japanese yen and gold.
But in Asia, investors are exploring new sanctuaries, from Chinese consumer stocks to Thai government bonds, some of which have thrived despite their economies’ exposure to tariff threats.
While not all investors or analysts are predicting a global recession, several shared their thoughts on where they would take shelter in Asia if a sharp downturn occurred, and why:
NAME JOB TITLE BASE CASE TRADING COMMENTS
IDEA-GLOBAL
RECESSION
SCENARIO
Khiem Do Head of Recession Long “We can see
Greater risk<20%;but defensive a scenario
China trade war stocks in where the
Investments escalation China, India Chinese
at BARINGS risk to - equity
forecasts. Utilities, market,
expressways, particularly
consumer A-shares can
staples, outperform
telecoms & the rest of
healthcare the world,
sectors. especially
if the
Chinese
government
were to
significantl
y ease
fiscal and
monetary
policies”
JC Sambor Deputy Head 45% chance Long Korean “If I’m a
of Emerging of trade war and Thai Korean
Market Fixed de-escalatio government investor,
income at n; 45% local under such a
BNP PARIBAS chance of currency scenario,
ASSET response bonds for I’d be
MANAGEMENT from U.S., correlation selling all
China with U.S. my Samsung
policymakers Treasuries; stocks and
to offset long high buying local
trade war yield Asian KTB (Korean
escalation; credit hard Treasuries).
10% no currency; “
policy would add
response on Chinese
trade war government
escalation. bonds.
John Woods Chief Not seeing Long “Yen is the
Investment recession; investment Swiss franc
Officer, see some grade credit of Asia, as
APAC, CREDIT weakness in over they say. I
SUISSE industrial equities. don’t see
production Within that
globally. equities, changing any
favor time soon.
markets with We
strong anticipate
domestic yen strength
consumption in periods
components. of
volatility.”
Rob Mumford Investment Expects Long ‘bond In Chinese
Manager, U.S., China proxies’ equities,
Emerging to reach a investment “you can
Market trade deal. grade-rated have equity
Equities at companies, exposure to
GAM consumer the major
INVESTMENTS staples, in internet
markets more names,
reliant on Alibaba,
domestic Tencent,
consumption. which are
skewed more
domestically
.”
Kerry Craig Global Recession Increasingly “More and
Market not base defensive, more
Strategist case; seeks investors
at JP MORGAN ‘cautious’ returns that are looking
ASSET towards are ‘not for
MANAGEMENT global tied to the diversificat
markets. economic ion beyond
outlook’ in the typical
real assets, stocks and
infrastructu bonds.”
re,
transport
leases
globally.
Robert Mann Portfolio Prefers “The
Manager at Chinese long-term
NIKKO ASSET consumption fundamentals
MANAGEMENT stocks, for India
companies look good,
related to particularly
services - with Modi
healthcare, with a
education, strong
domestic mandate.
tourism. “The only
Overweight hiccup in
India, the
Indonesia short-term
is a lot of
this is
already in
the price.”
Sat Duhra Asia “Bond “In terms of
ex-Japan proxies” equities the
portfolio such as performance
manager at listed of
JANUS infrastructu ‘bond-proxy’
HENDERSON re assets, type stocks
INVESTORS REITS, eg REITs and
telcos. infrastructu
Domestic-foc re assets
ussed has been
companies in strong this
China year, money
seems to
have rotated
away from
exporters
and tech
into less
cyclical
names with
domestic
exposure vs
global trade
exposure.”
Andy Wong Senior Recession Australian “There
Multi-Asset not base government aren’t many
Investment case; U.S., bonds to do safe haven
Manager at Chinese well (as assets in
PICTET ASSET policymakers local Asia and we
MANAGEMENT have levers economy and may wind up
to pull if property back to the
needed. market may ‘buy bonds
struggle), for capital
gold, listed appreciation
gold and buy
producers, stocks for
and yield’
defensive environment.
equities “
with steady
yield and
cashflow.
Robert Mead Co-Head of 15-30% Favors U.S. “If the
Asia-Pacific probability Treasuries, economic
Portfolio of world Australian backdrop
Management recession. government evolves into
at PIMCO bonds. Likes recession
Chinese then bond
government markets
bonds, still have a
though notes fair way to
they are go.”
less liquid. “If
developed
economies
were to be
in recession
then bonds
will perform
very
strongly.”
Dwyfor Evans Head of APAC Recession Favors South “The problem
Macro probability Asia - for North
Strategy at low, should India, Asia is that
STATE STREET not Indonesia - they are so
GLOBAL overstate - economies beholden to
MARKETS U.S., China that rely global
domestic more on conditions.
economies domestic That’s less
still consumption. of an issue
holding up. South Korea, for India or
Taiwan Indonesia
vulnerable. because they
are less
demand-drive
n.”
Mark MD, global Sees Modest “With the
Schofield strategy & downside overweight outlook
macro group, risks to on EM uncertain,
CITI global equities our asset
growth. with Asia allocation
focus, U.S. remains
Treasuries. conservative
. Keeping
powder dry
and being
alert to
future
opportunitie
s seems the
best
strategy.”
Weekly note BLACKROCK N/A Overweight “Economic
(June 3) U.S., EM, reforms and
Asia policy
ex-Japan stimulus
equities and support EM
U.S. stocks.
municipal Improved
debt over consumption
3-month and economic
horizon. activity
from Chinese
stimulus
could help
offset any
trade-relate
d weakness.
We see the
greatest
opportunitie
s in EM
Asia.”
Sean Darby Global N/A Like “In the
Equity convertible short term,
Strategist bonds positioning
at JEFFERIES has become
(from a so bearish
note) that ‘a
ceasefire’
could spark
a risk
rally… CBs
offer equity
‘optionality
‘ with low
volatility
alongside
reduced
drawdowns.”
Reporting by Noah Sin in HONG KONG and Swati Pandey in SYDNEY; Editing by Shri Navaratnam