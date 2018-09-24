FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 3:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Equinor to open offices in Tokyo, India to expand Asian presence

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Equinor will open a new office in Tokyo later this week and its first office in India by early next year, said Tor Martin Anfinnsen, senior vice president for trading and marketing for Equinor.

“It’s our ambition to grow in Asia both in terms of volumes and geography,” he said during the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.

Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, has a presence in over 30 countries across the globe.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Koustav Samanta; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
