FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 24, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Oil at around $70/barrel suits both suppliers and consumers: KPC CEO

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global oil prices at around $70 a barrel would be good for both producers and consumers, allowing for oil and gas investments while not hurting demand, a senior Kuwaiti oil official said on Monday.

People pass a signage of the 34th Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

“We need to have a balance where higher prices won’t destroy demand ... while higher prices also encourage investment,” Kuwait Petroleum Corp’s Chief Executive Officer Nizar Al-Adsani said at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

“So I think prices that are around $70 would be acceptable to both suppliers and consumers.”

Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.