SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Middle East crude exports to Asia Pacific are expected to rise by 7.5 million barrels per day (bpd) between 2016 and 2040 to fuel growth in emerging economies led by India and China, OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Monday.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo speaks with the media during his visit to Abuja, Nigeria Febuary 27, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Exports will reach 22 million bpd from 14.5 million bpd during the period, he told the S&P Global Platts APPEC conference.