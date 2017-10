SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global oil demand may be between 2 million to 4 million barrels per day more than worldwide crude supply by the end of 2019, an executive with commodities trading house Trafigura said on Tuesday.

“When we count up the barrels across the next couple of years, we are coming up short,” said Ben Luckock, Trafigura’s co-head of group market risk, at an industry conference in Singapore.