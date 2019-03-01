Low-sulfur oil benchmark Brent price falls below high-sulfur crude in February

FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The average price for dated Brent crude, a low-sulfur, or sweet, crude benchmark, for February fell below the average prices of Middle East high-sulfur, or sour, oil benchmarks Oman and Dubai, four trade sources said on Friday, citing prices quoted by reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

Production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela have tightened supplies of heavy sour crude oil globally.

Dated Brent averaged at $64.032 a barrel in February, against an average of $64.575 and $64.681 a barrel for Dubai and Oman, respectively, they said.