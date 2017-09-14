FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity investor Asia Alternatives closes new $1.8 billion fund
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 14, 2017 / 11:19 AM / a month ago

Private equity investor Asia Alternatives closes new $1.8 billion fund

Elzio Barreto

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asia Alternatives, a regional private equity fund-of-funds (FOF) manager, said on Thursday it has raised about $1.8 billion for its most recent fund and associated vehicles, benefiting from increased demand for the relatively high returns promised by buyout deals and early-stage investing in Asian companies.

The move comes as private equity companies are raising record amounts of funds for investments in Asia, where deals are getting larger in size as buyouts increasingly aim to gain control of companies.

In June KKR & Co raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asian buyout fund, an all-time high, with volumes seen growing further as TPG, Bain Capital and Blackstone Group LP all tap investors for their real estate, credit and buyout funds.

Investors in the latest fund, called Asia Alternatives Capital Partners V LP, included state and corporate pension funds such as Florida State Board of Administration, Boeing Co’s and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, Asia Alternatives said in a statement.

“Looking back, this was our fastest, most efficient fundraise,” Rebecca Xu, co-founder of Asia Alternatives, said in an interview. “It certainly reflects an improved appetite from global investors in Asian private equity. Returns we’re able to generate really are key.”

“We’re starting to see stronger momentum in buyout, control deals in China,” Xu added. “It’s a long-term trend that’s here to stay. I don’t think it’s a cyclical phenomenon.”

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Greg Mahlich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.