Saudi Aramco to acquire 9 percent of Chinese petrochems project: SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned Saudi Aramco signed an agreement on Friday to acquire nine percent of Chinese project Zhejiang Petrochemical, Saudi state news agency SPA said.
The agreement, which formalizes a previously announced plan, came during a visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Beijing.
Zhejiang Petrochemical is controlled by private Chinese chemical group Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group.
Zhejiang Petrochemical is building a refinery and petrochemical complex in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang.
Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Jason Neely