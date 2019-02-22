Deals
Saudi Aramco to acquire 9 percent of Chinese petrochems project: SPA

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned Saudi Aramco signed an agreement on Friday to acquire nine percent of Chinese project Zhejiang Petrochemical, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

The agreement, which formalizes a previously announced plan, came during a visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Beijing.

Zhejiang Petrochemical is controlled by private Chinese chemical group Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group.

Zhejiang Petrochemical is building a refinery and petrochemical complex in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Jason Neely

