FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday he hoped the oil market would be balanced by April and that there would be no gap in supplies due to U.S. sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela.

“We hope by April the market will be in balance,” Falih told reporters in New Delhi, adding that the commitment to a global supply-cutting deal was “unquestionable”.