China, U.S. defense chiefs hold talks at Asia security summit

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe meet before the start of their meeting in Singapore on the sidelines of the Shangri-La dialogue on May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Idrees Ali

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan held talks on Friday at an Asia security summit in Singapore, amid heightened tensions between the two countries over trade and security.

The U.S. and China, locked in an escalating trade war, are also at odds over a series of strategic issues, from the disputed South China Sea to democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sacred territory, to be taken by force if needed.

Wei and Shanahan are both attending the annual Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore.