Asian stocks edge up in April after two straight retreats

(Reuters) - Asian stocks edged up in April after declines the two previous months, helped by receding tension in the Korean peninsula and a strong earnings performance in the first quarter for regional equities.

However, trade tension between the United States and China, and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields limited gains last month.

(Graphic: Asia-Pacific monthly performance- April 2018 - reut.rs/2reDSGN)

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAP00000PUS inched up 0.82 percent in April, after falling more than 6 percent in February and March combined.

Indian stocks led the gainers in Asia, with the NSE Index .NSEI up 6.2 percent on the back of solid earnings by major companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS). Singapore was second, with the STI index .STI up 5.4 percent.

(Graphic: Asia-Pacific performance 2018 - reut.rs/2rfI0WI)

Vietnamese stocks were the region’s worst performers in April. The VNI index .VNI slid 10.6 percent.

At the end of April, India was the second-most expensive market after New Zealand, in terms of forward price-to-earnings ratio, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

(Graphic: Asia-Pacific valuations - reut.rs/2I5Vazn)